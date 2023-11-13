377) Quantum biosuits, signs and edumacation (Out 16, 2023)

Credits to BKBlair channel mirroring Psinergy channel, Oct. 16, 2023.Sabrina/Psinergy: Psinergist bio field practice, signs and edumacation | Out. 16, 2023: https://odysee.com/@BKBlair:e/trim.6EDCCAAE-9E91-4304-908C-20C173628EA7:e





Emerging Technology | nonvaxer420: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420





- IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors: https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html

- Biophotonics poised to make major breakthroughs in medicine – Science Nation: https://rumble.com/v3tv2ja-november-5-2023.html

- I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) What The PFIZER Lawfare (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At! https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua