Kevin J. Johnston Comes Face To Face With Terrorist Walied Khogali, 2nd In Command of Black Lives Matter

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VIDEO CONTEXT:
-Kevin J. Johnston is Canada's BEST Public Speaker
-Walied Khogali is the 2nd In Command of Toronto BLACK LIVES MATTER, he announced that killing Toronto cops was OK, and that he was going to kick Kevin J. Johnston's ass.
-Kevin J. Johnston sees Walied Khogali by chance at Toronto City Hall, watch what happens.....