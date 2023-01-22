https://gettr.com/post/p25urjyd865

1/20/2023 Miles Guo on I AM SING-RO: On one hand, the three years of I Am a Sing-ro were the three years when the entire humanity started to enter into the darkest age, but on the other hand, the three years were also the three critical years for our Whistleblowers' Movement. I Am a Sing-ro sings out the voice of righteousness. We are taking down the CCP with our music power!

1/20/2023《 我是音雄》文贵开场：《我是音雄》的三年是整个人类开始走进至暗时代的三年，也是爆料革命最重要的三年！《我是音雄》唱出了正义之声，我们要唱灭共产党!

