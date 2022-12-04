Create New Account
Your Weekly Wrapup of FTX, Kanye and Baalenciaga Distractions from the Genocide, Famines, Tyranny and Hyperinflation
The Dollar Vigilante
Published a day ago |

It seems the Globalists are taking a well-deserved break from genocide and tyranny, bunking up somewhere sunny, and waiting for Satan Klaus and his elves to deliver his bag of goodies. (Spoiler alert: Nazi logos, crypto fraud, and child porn are big this year!) 


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Exit the Cantillionaires Game with #Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/tip_nz/status/1598374379490246656


Outro vid (play just a minute or so of it): https://twitter.com/RealBrysonGray/status/1597640880642351104


Final Outro vid: https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1598116244716421122


Flashback: CNBC thinks 

@SBF_FTX

 is the second coming of Jesus: https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1598641885668470785?t=n8Y19lm8Fij_YR41UnVtjA&s=19 


SBF: “Look, I’ve had a bad month”

Crowd: *Laughs hysterically* like it’s all some kind of joke.

https://twitter.com/CryptoKaleo/status/1598178181932007424


Pentagon Admits It Can’t Account for $2 Trillion – AGAIN: https://kathleenanderson1.substack.com/p/pentagon-admits-it-cant-account-for


