Pellet Production Line Working Process and Factory Setup

Take a closer look at how a Pellet Production Line turns raw materials like sawdust, straw, or biomass waste into high-quality pellets ready for sale or energy use. 🌍🔥

From crushing and drying to pelleting, cooling, and packaging — every step is designed for efficiency, stability, and low energy consumption. Whether you plan to start a small-scale pellet plant or a large commercial line, RICHI Machinery can design and customize the perfect solution for your material, capacity, and budget.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867