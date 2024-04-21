Brighteon TVBrighteon UniversityBrighteon BooksBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
Home
Browse
Trending
Editor's Picks
Premium
Live
Library
Channels
my collections
My library
Watchlist
Saved Videos
Liked Videos
Purchases
Playlists
featured channels
more from brighteon
brighteon store
brighteon TV
brighteon radio
brighteon.news
brighteon books
brighteon university
help center & information
free newsletter
advertise with brighteon
help center
follow brighteon
Brighteon.Social
Gab
Gettr
USA.Life
Truth Social
MeWe
Minds
Free Talk
Sovren
Gorf

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video
Audio
Prophecies | ISRAEL, U.S., WARNING - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Dutch Sheets, Hank Kunneman, Amanda Grace, Julie Green, Joseph Z, Charlie Shamp, Robin D. Bullock, 11th Hour, Wanda
51 views • 18 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Dutch Sheets April 17, 2024

https://youtu.be/-g5bouB1riE?si=bMtKMGFwB6P39Qxm



Hank Kunneman April 14, 2024

:48 - 5:59

10:28 -18:59

https://youtu.be/HuHOVXkdo1w?si=qUyiUHBOFDrcSlRf



Julie Green April 15, 2024

8:19-22:28

https://rumble.com/v4pkk3l-live-with-julie.html



Joseph Z

1-9:36

10:26 - 16:14

https://youtu.be/M0okUOg1raE?si=M9Q0AAr8_Z4-5zNJ



Robin Bullock CI and 11th Hour April 14 and 16, 2024

43:14 -47:33

1:03:08 -1:11:54

1:18:53 -1:23:22

2:22:38 - 2:28:04

https://www.youtube.com/live/saiEgQSt6DQ?si=CN_LDdymDslyXAB6



Robin D Bullock 11th hour

11:02 - 13:29

19:03 - 21:49

15:50 - 16:38

6:49 - 8:33

1:14:47 - 1:15:45

https://www.youtube.com/live/tDjgMzZGKC0?si=V8A9VsGaocWcWIRQ



Fox News

College students get baptized in pickup trucks: Jesus is 'more powerful' than brokenness

https://www.foxnews.com/media/college-students-baptized-pickup-trucks-jesus-more-powerful-than-brokenness



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 7ad225eb405f9d0c



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
Channel Notifications
Cancel
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon TVBrighteon RadioBrighteon.NewsBrighteon BooksBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy