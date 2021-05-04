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Keto Pancakes
Maraton Keto
Maraton Keto
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243 views • May 04, 2021
This Homemade Keto Pancakes recipe is AMAZING and delicious, Plus it’s super easy to make.
We blend using our Ninja Blender and cook on a square griddle on the stove top. We love topping ours with syrup.

▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5

Recipe:
1 Cup Almond Flour
2 Tablespoons Sweetener
1/4 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Baking Powder
2 Eggs
1/3 Cup Almond Milk
1 teaspoon Vanilla
2 Tablespoons Butter

Combined wet ingredients and mix in blender or use a hand mixer.

Add in dry ingredients and blend again.
Pour evenly over griddle.

▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy