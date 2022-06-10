Situation Update, June 10, 2022 - Transportation SHOCKWAVES reverberate as consumer demand plummets amid unyielding INFLATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
With the US government releasing official inflation numbers today at the “shocking” level of 8.6% (via the CPI) — with real inflation now well over 20% — it is only the oblivious morons who were surprised. The intelligent, informed people who read independent media have known about exploding inflation for over a year. We also know something that the conventional economists pretend doesn’t exist: that money printing causes inflation.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-10-transportation-shockwaves-reverberate-as-consumer-demand-plummets-unyielding-inflation.html
0:00 Intro
1:45 3 Basic Things
9:30 Fuel
13:50 Gun Control
24:30 Supply Crisis
42:50 Korea
55:05 Yahoo News
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/