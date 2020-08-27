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The WHO is Monitoring Online Conversations
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209 views • August 27, 2020
The WHO is Monitoring Online Conversations, and emotions, using "social listening" to change COVID narratives
Machine learning analysis is being used on people's conversations
If your tired of cancel culture and censorship subscribe to Reclaim The Net
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Machine learning analysis is being used on people's conversations
If your tired of cancel culture and censorship subscribe to Reclaim The Net
(https://reclaimthenet.org/subscribe
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