VIDEO CONFESSION - WHY PRESIDENT JOHN F KENNEDY WAS ASSASSINATED!A big thank you to the Dark Journalist for breaking this story.
It seems the US Government has been controlled by "other interests" since post WW2.
EVERY THING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE...
The full video is located on You Tube filmed by "The dark Journalist" & is titled
Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell JFK Assassination & UFO File Revealed!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.