Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Filmed After the Battle - Won by the Russian 1st Special Purpose Brigade 'Wolves' of the Donetsk People's Republic
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
962 Subscribers
278 views
Published 21 hours ago

AFU positions littered with the bodies of defeated Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on the Artyomovsk front.

Filmed by the 1st Special Purpose Brigade "Wolves" of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket