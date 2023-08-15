Create New Account
The PCR Tests, Dr. Kevin Corbett, Dr. Jerneja Tomsic | 6. The PCR Tests | The End of Covid
Published 16 hours ago

What’s the deal with the PCR tests? Molecular Biologist, Dr. Jerneja Tomsic, and Dr. Kevin Corbett join Mike Donio to build upon the context of the previous two sessions, discussing and presenting on the misuse and misapplication of PCR as it pertains to so-called viruses.



https://kevincorbett.com/


https://sciencedefined.com/


https://viroliegy.com/category/pcr-tests/


https://theendofcovid.com/

germ theory fraud the end of covid

