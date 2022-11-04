Dr. Birx to Newsmax: Knowing COVID Origins Vital to Protect Americans

https://gnews.org/articles/506133

Summary：The GOP Senate report “COVID-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Wuhan Lab” published last week. Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Trump administration, said on an interview: “I think the strongest piece that's in this report is the epidemiology doesn't match. It doesn't match with prior zoonotic events. This virus came out adapted to humans in a way that we haven't seen with other zoonotic events.” She also said, we didn't believe the vaccines could produce herd immunity or protection from transmission and infection and want to have the transparent discussion so Americans can see the evidence and all of questions need to be answered because we have to put different policies and guidance in place to protect Americans in the future.



