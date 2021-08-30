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CNN's Shape Shifting Reptilian Chris Cuomo also Breaks Lizardgate Wide Open [29.08.2021]
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102 views • August 30, 2021
I have included two previous video links from my BitChute channel regarding CNN's Chris Cuomo's glitch out's. In April I caught Cuomo's 'shifting' hard on back-to-back nights and earlier (while he was at home broadcasting) after coming down with the COVID I taped him having some nasty shapeshifting glitches. I think that these lizard's are having a hard time keeping their form during the frequency shift that is happening on Earth right now. Anderson Cooper get's busted as well having a real nice 'glitch' that I caught last week as well. We are living in an ugly reality and it is only going to get worse. Stay tuned!
Related videos:
Chris Cuomo's Shapeshifting Hologram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQMITvhlZjS7/
On Back to Back Nights: CNN's Chris Cuomo Can't Shake Off His Inner Reptilian 'Eye Glitching' Demons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOB3bbSfh6lr/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
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'A Wolf in Sheeps Clothing' on Twitter
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BD007Marky on (YouTube)
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Exposing Corruption
52334 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aMo3kRvfTKQE/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/exposingcorruption/
GlobalAgenda@BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Related videos:
Chris Cuomo's Shapeshifting Hologram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQMITvhlZjS7/
On Back to Back Nights: CNN's Chris Cuomo Can't Shake Off His Inner Reptilian 'Eye Glitching' Demons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOB3bbSfh6lr/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
'A Wolf in Sheeps Clothing' on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Exposing Corruption
52334 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aMo3kRvfTKQE/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/exposingcorruption/
GlobalAgenda@BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
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