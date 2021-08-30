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CNN's Shape Shifting Reptilian Chris Cuomo also Breaks Lizardgate Wide Open [29.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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I have included two previous video links from my BitChute channel regarding CNN's Chris Cuomo's glitch out's. In April I caught Cuomo's 'shifting' hard on back-to-back nights and earlier (while he was at home broadcasting) after coming down with the COVID I taped him having some nasty shapeshifting glitches. I think that these lizard's are having a hard time keeping their form during the frequency shift that is happening on Earth right now. Anderson Cooper get's busted as well having a real nice 'glitch' that I caught last week as well. We are living in an ugly reality and it is only going to get worse. Stay tuned!

Related videos:
Chris Cuomo's Shapeshifting Hologram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQMITvhlZjS7/

On Back to Back Nights: CNN's Chris Cuomo Can't Shake Off His Inner Reptilian 'Eye Glitching' Demons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOB3bbSfh6lr/

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