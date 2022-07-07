The Dangers of Weaponized Drugs Exposed in the Wake of July 4th Shooter

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Alex Jones exposes the dangers of weaponized drugs in the wake of the July 4th shooter.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-mtg-responds-to-georgia-guidestones-collapse-and-the-drugging-of-mass-shooters/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-unloads-on-pfizer-and-big-pharma-over-rising-trend-in-suicides-mass-murders/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/police-highland-park-shooter-wore-womens-clothing-during-attack/