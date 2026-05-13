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The European Union : A Dying Star with Dr John Laughland & Emeritus Professor Richard Sakwa.
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The European Union : A Dying Star. In 2026, the European Union faces critical challenges driven by deindustrialisation and economic decline of its member states, high costs of living and decades of mass immigration. Key issues include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and cost of supporting Ukraine, the need to bolster defence and national security, its uncompetitive and US dependant energy supply, and European Commission governance and corruption. It seems as though the EU has failed in its mission to promote peace, economic prosperity, and stability in post-WWII Europe and is now a corrupt, authoritarian machine at war with Europe's nations, identity, freedoms, and prosperity. While major reforms are focused on strengthening its geopolitical position, deepening integration and preparing for future EU enlargement, major tensions remain on governance and issues such as replacing unanimity with qualified majority voting. Even more worrying and clearly endorsed by many of its members is the preoccupation with censorship, media management and electoral influencing operations, signifying disregard for western democratic values. Does the EU require a massive over haul or even disbandment? How will the EU appear and function at the end of the decade? We ask our experts. Mike Ryan HOST. GUESTS: Dr John Laughland is Director of Forum for Democracy International and a lecturer in political science and history at the Catholic Institute of the Vendée in Western France. He was Director of the Euroskeptic think tank European Foundation until 2008 and Director of studies at the Institute of Democracy and Cooperation in Paris until 2018. He worked at the European Parliament from 2018 to 2020. Richard Sakwa is Emeritus Professor of Politics at the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK. After graduating in History from the London School of Economics, he took a PhD from the Centre for Russian and East European Studies at the University of Birmingham. He held lectureships at the Universities of Essex and California, Santa Cruz, before joining the University of Kent in 1987. He has written widely on comparative politics, international relations and political philosophy, with a focus on Russian and European affairs.  His latest books are The Putin Paradox (Bloomsbury, 2020), Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War (Lexington Books, 2022), The Russia Scare: Fake News and Genuine Threat (Routledge, 2022), The Lost Peace: How the West Failed to Prevent a Second Cold War (Yale University Press, 2023) and The Culture of the Second Cold War (Anthem Press, 2025). His book The Russo-Ukrainian War: Follies of Empire was published by Lynne Rienner Publishers in March 2026. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.

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the european union a dying stardr john laughlandemeritus professor richard sakwa
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