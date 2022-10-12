Ep_256 - with Ludwig Gartz. How Russia/China and the US/the West both serve the same hidden master

#Adrian #knowledge #LudwigGartzAuthor Ludwig Gartz explains how The High Finance is the control mechanism for our enslavement and how that is gradually coming to an end with the collapsing Deep State and people’s breaking free of the mind controlling mass media. He explains how the enslavement and road to freedom is laid out in symbolic form in the Lord of the Rings by J R R Tolkien.

The High Finance (Sauron) rule this world through their control of money (One Ring), through the Deep State (King of the Ringwraiths), and by controlling our minds through the media (Minas Morgul). In the symbolism of the Orc War in Minas Morgul, all three of these are interwoven.

The High Finance control the BIS in Basel and the Central Banks, including the Chinese, Russian and American Federal Reserve Bank. They own the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Blackrock and Vanguard, and in this way is the majority owner of the largest corporations on earth. With their control of money, the High Finance dominate the corporations and the billionaires, and with money, Deep State and media, they also dominate the governments of this earth.

The dialectic with which the High Finance rule the world consists of capitalism and communism. For the automatic redistribution brought about by capitalism, which gives rise to ever larger corporations, conglomerates, cartels and monopolies, they extol socialism and communism as the solution. For the enslavement brought about by a communist dictatorship, they extol capitalism as great freedom (liberalism, libertarianism). As long as the vast majority of people are inclined to one of these two sides (right or left), we cannot escape this dialectic prison.

The Deep State are organized in two blocs pretending to the world that they are competing, while, in reality, the theatre thus staged is controlled by the High Finance. To ensure that people cannot escape the dialectic with which the High Finance rule, the Western bloc is set up so that the corporations and billionaires are more powerful than the governments (see the power of a Bill Gates, George Soros, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk), and the Eastern bloc is set up so that the governments are more powerful than the billionaires/oligarchs, see especially China and Russia.

For example, the High Finance can advertise in the alternative media that Putin‘s government is taking on the oligarchs who step out of line and will not put up with anything from Western capitalists.

However, it is the High Finance alone that determine whether the corporations/billionaires are more powerful than the government or the government is more powerful than the corporations/oligarchs. Without the High Finance in the background, the billionaires in the West would not be more powerful than the governments. And without the High Finance in the background, the governments in Russia and China would not be more powerful than the billionaires/oligarchs.





