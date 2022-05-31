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My Guest is Graeme MacQueen: The Eyewitness And The Deep State: 9/11, RFK, JFK
RichardGage911
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21 views • May 31, 2022
Why are the 9/11 eyewitnesses so important? And what do their accounts reveal about the destruction of the Twin Towers?

What was our government’s response to the 156 first-responder witnesses of explosions?

What was the response to the coverage of explosions from 36 TV Reporters that day?

How can the eyewitnesses pave the way to truth in such Deep State events?

Visit https://RichardGage911.org

What did the testimony of 50 eyewitnesses reveal about the JFK assassination? How were they treated? And the witnesses of the RFK shooting? What are the patterns that develop across these Deep State events—including 9/11 and the current Covid-19? And what do they reveal to us about our government?

My guest is the consummate 9/11 researcher, Prof. Graeme MacQueen, who was relentless on the Global the War on Terror as a critic. He is a member of the 9/11 Consensus Panel and has been a co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies. He was on the organizing committee of the 2011 Toronto Hearings on 9/11.

Graeme has also written numerous articles on the events of 9/11 as well as the book 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy.

He has also produced the most detailed study to date of the 2014 shootings in Ottawa, Canada, which have been used as a pretext for undermining the civil liberties of Canadians.

Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Graeme MacQueen received his Ph.D. in Buddhist Studies from Harvard University and taught in the Religious Studies department of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario for 30 years.
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