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'Pope Francis, God has rejected you!' shouts layman at Papal Audience as Francis teaches heresy
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55 views • February 15, 2022
Dr. Taylor Marshall.
This is an outtake from a full Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast. To watch the full-length version, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzxvF...
"Pope Francis teaches HERESY: Pope Pius XII condemned the heresy of Francis"
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kku3AUlfziA
This is an outtake from a full Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast. To watch the full-length version, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzxvF...
"Pope Francis teaches HERESY: Pope Pius XII condemned the heresy of Francis"
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kku3AUlfziA
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