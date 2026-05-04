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Former CIA Larry Johnson says if Iran strikes U.S vessel tomorrow it will be an act of self defense.
✅ The U.S has carried out piracy in the region
✅ Trump may TACO
✅ U.S can’t blow up a swarm of Iranian boats
✅ Iran can prepare in advance
Well the answers are already known, see my previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/29f218d0-f5f2-437a-a74c-d4f28982dc11
Source @Real World News
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