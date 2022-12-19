Behold a Black Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
They have become a popular idiom even in secular literature, in
connotative terms, of the ‘End Times.’ However, Biblically, they speak
specifically of real events that will characterize an actual period of
time that will appear in the future. Will that occur in our lifetime?
How do we know? Do we need to prepare in some way? Or are there specific
steps we should be taking? Join Dr. Chuck Missler as he explores the
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. This paperback book collection
includes: Behold a White Horse: The Coming World Leader Behold a Red
Horse: Wars and Rumors of Wars Behold a Black Horse: Economic Upheaval
and Famine Behold a Livid Horse: Emergent Diseases and Biochemical
Warfare
