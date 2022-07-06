BREAKING: Top Biden Staffer Defended Gay Pedophilia Prostitution Website Raided By Feds in 2015 Article

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A top Biden official recently installed into Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy defended a gay prostitution website that allowed children to be listed for sexual services.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-biden-staffer-defended-gay-pedophilia-prostitution-website-raided-by-feds-in-2015-article/