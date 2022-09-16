Create New Account
SMOKED TURKEY RECEPE | How to SMOKE a whole turkey | How to SEASON A TURKEY
Published 2 months ago |
Smoked turkey recipe, How to smoke a whole turkey and how to season a Turkey the BEST WAY!!! This is a real fail safe way to make a fail safe juicy amazing smoked turkey!!! Smoked turkey recipe to die for!!!!! It truly is the best way on how to smoke a whole turkey! And the best part is I take from ground zero on how to brine a turkey in a bucket then show you how to season the turkey , and then how to smoke your turkey. Smoked turkey in a water based brine is amazing! Smoking a whole turkey you will get the best smoked turkey! Do it ! Smoke a turkey, smoke a turkey, smoke a turkey and be happy you did :) AMAZON master built smoker I use / LINK https://amzn.to/30YjdLQ Brine in a BUCKET video: https://youtu.be/6hYgXZ8CDzw #smokedturkeyrecipe #howtosmokeawholeturkey #howtoseasonaturkey

