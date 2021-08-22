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"Where's the isolate?" Mike Adams, in his capacity as a true scientist, interviewed by attorneys Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer
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372 views • August 22, 2021
A MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO!
Mike Adams interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich and attorney Viviane Fischer,
a follow-on interview after Mike's interview of Reiner, here:
https://www.brighteon.com/8e82dfca-5401-41f1-be3f-a2a07ded38f7
Mike Adams interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich and attorney Viviane Fischer,
a follow-on interview after Mike's interview of Reiner, here:
https://www.brighteon.com/8e82dfca-5401-41f1-be3f-a2a07ded38f7
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