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Ukraine Exposed on French Media
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181 views • March 03, 2022
CAT'S OUTTA THE BAG! SORRY DEEP STATE. FRENCH WOMAN TELLS ALL!
"Craig Pasta Jardula and Fiorella Isabel discuss on The Convo Couch.
Segment recorded on March 2nd, 2022."
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"Woman Exposes Truth About Ukraine in French Media"
https://youtu.be/Y9zVQSsbVf4
"Craig Pasta Jardula and Fiorella Isabel discuss on The Convo Couch.
Segment recorded on March 2nd, 2022."
.
.
.
"Woman Exposes Truth About Ukraine in French Media"
https://youtu.be/Y9zVQSsbVf4
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