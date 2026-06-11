Iran’s Strait of Hormuz is Closed! 'ANY passage will be targeted' - US says it remains Open

THIS IS CURRENT - within the last 2 hours

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz is closed!



'ANY passage will be targeted'

IRGC Navy: Two violating ships attempting illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz were struck.

Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:



Following repeated violations of the ceasefire conditions by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice.



We warn that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered as cooperating with the enemy.



More:

Asaluyeh Governor: Until now, no attacks have been made on gas refinery and petrochemical complexes.

The first stage of the US invasion of Iran's southern coast is ending without achievement and with increased casualties among American forces.



Some informed sources have reported the possibility of the US army expanding blind attacks to get out of the current predicament.



- Mehr News

2nd wave of US airstrikes on Iran underway — Fox News

Trump is trying to manipulate the market by talking to the media and claiming that the attacks will stop soon. Oil prices exceed $95 per barrel.



The situation remains uncertain.

A high-ranking Iranian official denies Trump's claim about Iranian officials contacting him.



An informed source to Tasnim: Trump's claim that Iranian officials have directly spoken to him and requested a halt to the bombing is pure falsehood



“No contact has been made with Trump and Iran responds militarily to aggressions.”

⚡️🇮🇱🇺🇸 An informed source, in an interview with Tasnim and in response to Trump's statement that tonight's attacks have stopped but if Iran does not sign an agreement, attacks will resume tomorrow, said:



“Iran will respond decisively to U.S. military aggression and will never give in to American military threats and foolishness.”



He added: “Every American aggression will be met with a decisive military response, not political appeasement. Whatever day it may be; we have proven this in the past and will prove it in the future, whether tomorrow or in the coming days.”

Trump claimed that in tonight's incursion into Iranian territory, 49 Tomahawk missiles (the missile used to target Minab school) were used.

103 days have passed since the massacre of Minab students and the American’s investigation into the deaths of the children of Minab is still ‘ongoing’.

CENTCOM: "The Strait of Hormuz remains open."



🐻OK, now it's official - the Strait of Hormuz is most definitely closed. Now we wait for Iran's response against US military instalations in OnlyFans Gulf Caliphates - that will also, again, be "fact-checked" by CENTCOM.

Warning from the Commander of the IRGC Navy



- Following the recent hostile actions of the US terrorist army in the region, which have caused insecurity, the IRGC Navy announces to all oil tankers and commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman that from this moment the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed and any passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with decisively.



- For your own safety, absolutely refrain from passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

⚡️🇮🇱🇺🇸 Satellite images (shown) that with the announcement of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the passage of vessels through it has dropped to zero — IRIB

Drone attack by Iran’s army against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain



Following the aggression of the terrorist US army in the south of the country, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was targeted by drone attacks from the army.



In this wave of drone attacks by the army, the communication antennas and radar installations of the Patriot system of the Fifth Fleet were targeted.



The Iranian army announced in this statement that, alongside other armed forces, it is ready to confront the enemy to the death and will not rest until the aggressive enemy is punished.

18 important targets belonging to the evil American army were targeted in two operational waves



So whoever has attacked you, attack him in the same way that he attacked you.



In response to the US attack on:



- Some service units

- Coastal bases of the Corps

- Police command, and

- The area of Bandar Abbas airport



The Iranian Aerospace Force and IRGC Navy early this morning, with two operational waves, hit and destroyed eighteen important targets belonging to the evil US army at the Ali Al-Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber airbases as well as the Sheikh Isa airbases.



And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.

⚡️Explosions heard in Kuwait and Bahrain.



🚩 ResistanceTrench