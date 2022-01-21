Christmas Hit List for Everyone - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Camp Manna is a hilarious comedy about a kid attending his first church summer camp
Animo cards creator Theresa Wegner offers a sweet discount on her Bible verse “Living Deck” card game
Anne Marie McDonald announces new Gabb Wireless gadget just in time for Christmas
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Gabb Wireless (50% OFF CODE: TINA): http://gabbwireless.com/promo/Tina
Robert F. Kennedy’s Book The Real Anthony Fauci: https://bit.ly/3Ds0M0r
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