https://gettr.com/post/p2eh0wke3d7
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #MIKECRISPI #takedowntheccp
艾娃指出了纽约南区法院检察官对王雁平的指控和对郭文贵的指控自相矛盾。
Ava pointed out that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York's accusation against Yvette Wang and Miles Guo contradict each other.
