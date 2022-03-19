My Savior Listens

This song has lyrics that follow along with the music. While the music is beautiful, the words are also inspiring. A gentleman who played horn in the orchestra for the soundtrack of "Schindler"s List" once told me that the last part of this song was beautiful. He asked if he could use it with some minor adjustments. I said, "Yes" and he put it on Midiwelt (a German musicians website). I said all this to encourage you to continue to the last 2 1/2 minutes (at 3:55)of this song.



(I chose the photo of a church choir with various races because that is how it should be.....Our Creator made us that way)

photo: gettyimages.ie