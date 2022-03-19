© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Savior Listens
Follow
0
Share
Report
59 views • March 19, 2022
This song has lyrics that follow along with the music. While the music is beautiful, the words are also inspiring. A gentleman who played horn in the orchestra for the soundtrack of "Schindler"s List" once told me that the last part of this song was beautiful. He asked if he could use it with some minor adjustments. I said, "Yes" and he put it on Midiwelt (a German musicians website). I said all this to encourage you to continue to the last 2 1/2 minutes (at 3:55)of this song.
(I chose the photo of a church choir with various races because that is how it should be.....Our Creator made us that way)
photo: gettyimages.ie
(I chose the photo of a church choir with various races because that is how it should be.....Our Creator made us that way)
photo: gettyimages.ie
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.