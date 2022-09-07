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This video was produced in the outskirts of baranguay Busay, Cebu City, the Philippines on September 7, 2022.



Are you in bondage to sin? During Moses’ time, God’s people were under bondage in Egypt but God took them out of enslavement and sin according to Exodus 20:2.



God also takes out people out of sin when we repent of our sins, which is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments, and renew our relationship with His holy Son, Jesus Christ or Yeshua.



1 John 1:9 says, If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. We are cleansed from our sins by the pure, holy, sinless blood of Christ our great God and Savior (Titus 2:13-14).



We must reject sin at all costs and obey Christ and only then, can we abide in His love (1 John 5:3; Romans 13:10; John 14:21).



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].