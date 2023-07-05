Create New Account
The difference between a contrail and a chemtrail.
Roobs Flyers
See aircraft flying amongst massive trails in the sky.

Exhaust from aircraft does not trail across the whole sky as you can see from this video.

Chemtrails/GeoEngineering does leave long trails across the sky that fan out with the wind, eventually covering the whole sky in an oil slick brownish/greyish haze. Look up once in awhile.

This is the difference between a contrail and a chemtrail.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

chemtrailcriminalsgeo engineeringcontraillook upstop fucking with the weather

