BrightLearn - Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios by Mike Glover

Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios by Mike Glover
156 views • 1 month ago

"Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios" by Mike Glover, a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and CIA contractor, is a practical guide to surviving emergencies ranging from natural disasters to violent threats. Glover argues that relying on hope or external systems is insufficient—true preparedness requires proactive planning, mental resilience and physical readiness. The book outlines seven principles divided into mental (resilience, situational awareness, decision-making) and physical (everyday carry, mobility, homesteading) preparedness, emphasizing self-reliance, adaptability and community support. Glover stresses starting small, rehearsing plans and equipping oneself with essential skills and tools to navigate crises effectively. Ultimately, the book serves as a call to action, urging readers to take responsibility for their safety in an unpredictable world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

