The Rock Almighty It's All About The Children!

Yes Warriors Of Light. Children seem to be the #1 target of the New World Order or better known as the kingdom of darkness.





To help ensure they have their best life, we as parents, guardians, mentors, coaches, and community can dedicate their lives to the loving embrace and service of the Father.





We celebrate with another scorcher from Whitecross, because after all it's all about the kids. Enjoy!





Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen





Inspiration video from:

London Riverside Church

https://www.londonriversidechurch.com/