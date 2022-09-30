The Rock Almighty It's All About The Children!

Yes Warriors Of Light. Children seem to be the #1 target of the New World Order or better known as the kingdom of darkness.
To help ensure they have their best life, we as parents, guardians, mentors, coaches, and community can dedicate their lives to the loving embrace and service of the Father.
We celebrate with another scorcher from Whitecross, because after all it's all about the kids. Enjoy!
Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.
Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
Inspiration video from:
London Riverside Church
https://www.londonriversidechurch.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.