[Ukraine Rescue] 4/12/2022 Finnish Broadcasting Company Reporter Gives a Detailed Interview to Our NFSC Volunteer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
[Ukraine Rescue] 4/12/2022 A reporter from the Finnish Broadcasting Company is particularly grateful for the large tent provided by the New Federal State of China and the Rule of Law Foundation. He slept in our tent last night and also read the Declaration of New Federal State of China on our desk, which he will bring back to Finland. He also inquires in detail about the mission of the NFSC to take down the CCP, and our humanitarian aid activity in Ukraine sponsored by the ROLF.