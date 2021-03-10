© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(9) How We Got Here - Deep State Against Trump
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • March 10, 2021
This episode digs into the role of the permanently unelected power brokers that actually run the American government.
Trump was an outsider. Trump wasn't supposed to get elected in 2016 and he rocked the DC world. A lot of powerful folks didn't like the breath of fresh air Trump ushered in and did their best to make him a one-term President.
Head back and watch prior episodes to catch you up on how we got here.
Trump was an outsider. Trump wasn't supposed to get elected in 2016 and he rocked the DC world. A lot of powerful folks didn't like the breath of fresh air Trump ushered in and did their best to make him a one-term President.
Head back and watch prior episodes to catch you up on how we got here.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.