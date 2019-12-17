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I Am An Idiot...That's Why Amida Loves And Saves Me
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2 views • December 17, 2019
I Am An Idiot...That's Why Amida Loves And Saves Me.
Amida Buddha loves and accepts me exactly as I am.
It's not a question of how righteous, good or intelligent I am.
It's all about Amitabha Buddha's love and compassion for ALL sentient beings.
Amida Buddha loves and accepts me exactly as I am.
It's not a question of how righteous, good or intelligent I am.
It's all about Amitabha Buddha's love and compassion for ALL sentient beings.
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