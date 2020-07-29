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secret covenant and the gift
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59 views • July 29, 2020
Chris P reads off the secret covenant and explains the gift that will ensue. This is another version of the secret covenant but worth listening to. It reminds us of what these few horrible individuals had in store for the human population. Well the jokes on them. This can never happen to us again. We must take control and look after each other from this point in time and onward.
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