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Woke Supremacy & Weapons of Mass Deception - Accidental Intentions 03/12/21
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80 views • March 15, 2021
Not her Truth or His Truth but the Truth, I’m not saying what you have
experienced is not real or true what I am saying is that what you have
experienced is your truth ……….
To explore the current underlying social conditions conducive to the divisive atmosphere of angst and intolerance abounding in present-day society.
Institutional Racism being propagated at unprecedented levels has made it easy to create division than to empower the divided. The Hegelian Dialect oriented controlled conflict are they already planning the 3 rd Wave to prevent Christians and other Religious Groups from the Religious observations, is Eid Mubarak coming up? Easter?
experienced is not real or true what I am saying is that what you have
experienced is your truth ……….
To explore the current underlying social conditions conducive to the divisive atmosphere of angst and intolerance abounding in present-day society.
Institutional Racism being propagated at unprecedented levels has made it easy to create division than to empower the divided. The Hegelian Dialect oriented controlled conflict are they already planning the 3 rd Wave to prevent Christians and other Religious Groups from the Religious observations, is Eid Mubarak coming up? Easter?
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