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Hybrids are training New Age witch abductees to lead humans to extermination camps when disaster hit
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430 views • December 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera aliens are training their New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling servants to lead the human specie populace into the execution facilities and to genocide the human homo-sapiens specie. Warn the 5 billion humans now with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that the dung-head atheists will all mock and ridicule and laugh at you, and the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes and your church donators will all leave you thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and everyone will come to try to frantically kill you, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Dr. David Jacobs talks about the training of New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling abductees by the hybrids with specific individual tasks to control and herd the humans to the FEMA Nazi holocaust extermination camps and other tasks as Kapo collaborators when they start their NWO disasters of COVID-19 vaccine AI femtobot nanite biochemical weapon plagues and famines and natural disasters and asteroids and race wars and gender wars and class wars and nuclear wars and demonic armies. Pastor Charles Lawson talks about Satan Lucifer’s “fake alien” deception by the nephilim & chimera aliens that is coming. End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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