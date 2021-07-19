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Might of Thoughts Page 268 (author Billy Meier) Impulses for the Striving
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26 views • July 19, 2021
Impulses for the Striving
And in fact, the human beings entire life would be quite useless if he did not possess his creationally conditioned inner most nature, from which emerge all necessary impulses for the striving for evolution.
And in fact, the human beings entire life would be quite useless if he did not possess his creationally conditioned inner most nature, from which emerge all necessary impulses for the striving for evolution.
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