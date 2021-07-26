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A Persons Experience Of Being Infected By The Covid 19 Delta Variant Virus And Also The Possible Treatments
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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543 views • July 26, 2021
This video is from a portion of the New California conference call on July 25, 2021. A caller explains what happened to him and his family when he apparently got infected by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus which is now spreading rapidly and hitting hard according to the caller. The caller had a close call with death due the effects of whatever infected him which is supposedly the Delta variant virus. He explains the effects it had on him and what he endured and that he was hospitalized. Various treatments and the experiences with them are discussed during the video from the other callers and you should consult your own doctor before you choose to use any of the treatments mentioned if you become sick or as a preventative treatment.

In regards to testing for Covid, I myself would never allow the nasal testing no matter which type of nasal test is used. If you have Covid symptoms then you are most likely sick with some form of the Corona virus. If anything, a blood test would be best if such a text exist for Covid. For details on issues with nasal tests, see some of the past reports that the Health Ranger has put out on this site. The bottom line is, you don't want any nasal test taken from up inside your nose, do the research!! Also, I strongly suggest you never take the "vaccine" which is not a vaccine. Again, see some of the past reports from the Health Ranger Report for details.

Use this link below on Tuesday July 27 at 1pm EST or 10am PST for a live stream from Americas Front Line Doctors where you will most likely learn something new.
https://bit.ly/AFLDS
Keywords
antivaxvaccinemedicaldoctorsdeathsviruscureshospitaldyinginfectionprescriptionsicknessvaccinated19treatmentscontagiousdeltacovidcv19hydroxychloroquineivermectinvariant
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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