Time is running out: abide in God's love, mercy & grace (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, Philippines on September 25, 2024.





In John 14:21, Christ says: He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.





In these end times of spiritual turmoil and immorality, we need to examine ourselves with the Bible as our barometer to know if we are carnal or are being led by the Holy Spirit to have faith in Christ and being servants of obedience unto righteousness, the righteousness or sinlessness of Christ.





In Romans 6:14, we read: For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace. 16 Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?





God’s grace will abide in you as long as you are faithful and obedient to Christ by observing His law of love, His holy ten commandments. When you do, sin has no dominion or control over you. Sin is the transgression of the law of God according to 1 John 3:4. Thus, when you keep the holy ten commandments of God out of faith in Christ, God’s grace will be upon you.





If you obey Christ and His law of love, His holy ten commandments that define God’s love, you will NOT abide in sin or iniquity and through God’s grace, you will belong to Christ. This is why obedience to God is so critically important. Please remember that true sincere faith in Christ, will move you, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, to OBEY Christ in all things. To put Him first in all things.





Romans 6:16 is key: Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?





When you have faith in Christ, when you love Him and observe His law of love, God’s mercy, grace and His love will be upon you.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]