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Hoax Impeachment 2.0 Day One
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81 views • February 10, 2021
"We are really here because the majority in the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future." "...they are willing to sacrifice our national character for their hatred and fear that one day, they might not be the party in power." But the Senate voted to continue with the trial.
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