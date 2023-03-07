Create New Account
Atheists Are Right
The Hard Right View
Published 16 hours ago |

It is impossible for God to exist in a physical world or universe composed solely of matter energy space and time. Physical reality is not Good and the world God created is Good. It is irrational to imagine we can deduce or observe, the existence of God in a world that operates solely by the laws of physics.
  

atheistssanctificationapriorian

