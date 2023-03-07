Atheists Are Right

It is impossible for God to exist in a physical
world or universe composed solely of matter energy space and time. Physical reality
is not Good and the world God created is Good. It is irrational to imagine we
can deduce or observe, the existence of God in a world that operates solely by
the laws of physics.
