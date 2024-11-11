© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari | "You Think About the U.S. Today, What Is the Last Thing That Everybody Stills Agree On? It's the Dollar. They Still Agree On the Value of the Dollar." + "The Nature of Money Is Going to Change Quite Dramatically."
Watch the Original November 4th 2024 Yuval Noah Harari Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYqxiqfYgCY
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Learn More At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari
119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content
*************************************************************************
**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content