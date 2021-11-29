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The Black Pope, Jesuit General (Arturo Sosa) controls the NWO
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164 views • November 29, 2021
100 years ago, it was common knowledge that the Jesuit Black Pope controlled the world, as Mystery Babylon. Abraham Lincoln knew it, French general Napoleon knew it, Thomas Jefferson knew it! But "we" don't know it. Why? See the Jesuit extreme Oath video on this channel.
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