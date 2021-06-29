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Paul Joseph Watson: m o d e r n i t y 6 [29.06.2021]
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80 views • June 30, 2021
Note: Beautiful video by Paul Joseph Watson with a lot of small clips over the last year that show and document exactly what's going on. Satanic Sick sexually derailed world we all live in
'White Boy Summer edition.'
Longer clips used:
Venice Beach Boardwalk: https://twitter.com/BoardwalkVenice
Bup: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKKaDk6QdOchs1ftU8IFGg
Freedom Toons: https://www.youtube.com/user/Cartanimation
MillenniaThinker: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3TUCGI-7rSjvHsE4ONXRww
Ooana: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmEwQIv07Ai1u4UnTW1dabg
(If there is anyone I missed, please message me and I will add your channel).*
11,400 views Jun 29, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Srdz4WxG1OI
'White Boy Summer edition.'
Longer clips used:
Venice Beach Boardwalk: https://twitter.com/BoardwalkVenice
Bup: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKKaDk6QdOchs1ftU8IFGg
Freedom Toons: https://www.youtube.com/user/Cartanimation
MillenniaThinker: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3TUCGI-7rSjvHsE4ONXRww
Ooana: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmEwQIv07Ai1u4UnTW1dabg
(If there is anyone I missed, please message me and I will add your channel).*
11,400 views Jun 29, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Srdz4WxG1OI
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