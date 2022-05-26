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CORONA- The Path to Oligarchic Control- Interview with Dr. Utsumi
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183 views • May 26, 2022
Why are so many people sick? Whats the difference between today and 100 years ago? What is the final goal of the Covid-Plandemic? These and many other questions Dr. Utsumi answers from a Japanese and a global perspective. Watch and spread this highly informative Interview!
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