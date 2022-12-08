X22 REPORT Ep. 2943a - [WEF] Plan Has Been Accelerated,They Are Not Ready,People Are Already Rejecting The [CBDC]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2943a - Dec 7, 2022

[WEF] Plan Has Been Accelerated,They Are Not Ready,People Are Already Rejecting The [CBDC]The fake news organizations are in real trouble, this is one of the reasons they are pushing the JCPA, they need funds to keep their propaganda outlets operational. The people are now rejecting the [CBDC], the infrastructure is not ready and the people see the truth.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results)

