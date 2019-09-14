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PROOF That Jagmeet Singh is A Liar & A Con-Man
KevinJJohnston
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VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh Pledges To Build New Hospital, But That’s Provincial Jurisdiction.

Making a promise that can’t be kept.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would get a new local hospital built in Brampton, Ontario.

Except, that’s not a promise he can actually make, or even keep.

That’s because healthcare is a provincial jurisdiction.

The federal government can give the provinces money, and can partner up on the cost of projects, but cannot direct the construction of a local hospital, since that decision is made provincially.

You can watch Singh’s remarks below:

“In Brampton, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh commits to getting new local hospital built, says it’s provincial jurisdiction but party can’t stand by when Conservatives don’t see importance of investing in health-care, and Liberals have neglected responsibilities”

Singh is likely counting on few people actually fact-checking his remarks, making it seem like he can deliver on something that he simply cannot, even in the improbable circumstance in which the NDP wins.

Spencer Fernando

Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca

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justin trudeauandrew scheermaxime bernierdoug fordkevin j johnstonmississauga newsrenu mandhanemississauga mayorparamount fine foodscanadian newsjagmeet singhndp party2019 election
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