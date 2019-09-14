© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROOF That Jagmeet Singh is A Liar & A Con-Man
Follow
0
Share
Report
263 views • September 14, 2019
VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh Pledges To Build New Hospital, But That’s Provincial Jurisdiction.
Making a promise that can’t be kept.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would get a new local hospital built in Brampton, Ontario.
Except, that’s not a promise he can actually make, or even keep.
That’s because healthcare is a provincial jurisdiction.
The federal government can give the provinces money, and can partner up on the cost of projects, but cannot direct the construction of a local hospital, since that decision is made provincially.
You can watch Singh’s remarks below:
“In Brampton, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh commits to getting new local hospital built, says it’s provincial jurisdiction but party can’t stand by when Conservatives don’t see importance of investing in health-care, and Liberals have neglected responsibilities”
Singh is likely counting on few people actually fact-checking his remarks, making it seem like he can deliver on something that he simply cannot, even in the improbable circumstance in which the NDP wins.
Spencer Fernando
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Making a promise that can’t be kept.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would get a new local hospital built in Brampton, Ontario.
Except, that’s not a promise he can actually make, or even keep.
That’s because healthcare is a provincial jurisdiction.
The federal government can give the provinces money, and can partner up on the cost of projects, but cannot direct the construction of a local hospital, since that decision is made provincially.
You can watch Singh’s remarks below:
“In Brampton, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh commits to getting new local hospital built, says it’s provincial jurisdiction but party can’t stand by when Conservatives don’t see importance of investing in health-care, and Liberals have neglected responsibilities”
Singh is likely counting on few people actually fact-checking his remarks, making it seem like he can deliver on something that he simply cannot, even in the improbable circumstance in which the NDP wins.
Spencer Fernando
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.